Why is reviewing your AED data important?
AED data provides critical information on the patient’s heart rhythm, timing, and treatment during a cardiac arrest. Collecting it ensures better patient care, continuous improvement of emergency response systems, accurate documentation, and improvement of emergency response systems, and accurate documentation.
Post-event documentation
The AED records heart rhythms, shocks delivered, and timing. This helps physicians understand what happened during the arrest and can guide in further diagnosis and treatment.
Code review debriefing
Reviewing AED data helps first responders identify strengths and areas for improvement in their response.
Reporting
Information from AEDs contributes to cardiac arrest registries, which help improve community response systems and survival rates.
Clear, reliable insights
Data helps track response times, CPR quality, and shock delivery accuracy to enhance future outcomes.
Help us create solutions for the future
Cardiac events generate huge amounts of data, and it is good practice to document your resuscitation policies and track every event. One of the key benefits of complete, accurate documentation, presented intelligently, is that it can help you analyze and fine-tune your facility’s response – elevating your quality of care across the continuum.
Our commitment to innovation means we are always looking for high-quality data to help create the science and solutions of the future. Our AEDs and store this data internally.
This data is very valuable for our Clinical team to analyze “real-world” device performance to help develop new features and algorithms, and for reporting to regulatory bodies.
We work to make data sharing very easy:
- A customised agreement that clearly defines the data sharing process.
- Fair-market compensation available for data collection
- Strict adherence to privacy and patient data protection principles
We are happy to explore ways to collaborate on initiatives such as research, analysis, and publication of data.
Please note: This program is optional and is in no way dependent on or affected by commercial agreements or sales activities, past or future.