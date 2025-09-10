Our commitment to innovation means we are always looking for high-quality data to help create the science and solutions of the future. Our AEDs and store this data internally.

This data is very valuable for our Clinical team to analyze “real-world” device performance to help develop new features and algorithms, and for reporting to regulatory bodies.

We work to make data sharing very easy:

A customised agreement that clearly defines the data sharing process.

Fair-market compensation available for data collection

Strict adherence to privacy and patient data protection principles

We are happy to explore ways to collaborate on initiatives such as research, analysis, and publication of data.

Please note: This program is optional and is in no way dependent on or affected by commercial agreements or sales activities, past or future.