HeartStart FRx AED

HeartStart FRx AED

The Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator features intuitive, step-by-step voice instructions, including CPR guidance, and an audible metronome to help guide basic life support (BLS) responders while treating a suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Rugged, lightweight and reliable, it can withstand rough handling and extreme temperatures. When every minute counts, Philips HeartStart FRx is the partner by your side.

Patented technology. Proven therapy.
Real-time, step-by-step voice prompts, paced to your actions, and an audible metronome and CPR guidance assist the responder.
Easy as 1-2-3
Simply press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instruction and visual icons. Place the pads on the patient, as directed and when advised by the device, and press the orange Shock button.
Designed to work where you need it
Lightweight, rugged and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, and dusty or wet surfaces.
Simplified maintenance
The FRx performs a series of automatic daily self-tests to check pad readiness and verify functionality and calibration of circuits and systems.

HeartStart FRx set up and maintenance video​
Maintaining the HeartStart FRx pads and batteries​
What to do when your AED chirps​
Li-ion battery
Disposable, long-life, lithium manganese dioxide battery (M5070A) for use with HeartStart FRx, HS1 or Home AEDs, with a five-year shelf life plus a (typical) four-year installed life.
FRx Trainer
Preconfigured sudden cardiac arrest scenarios simulate how the FRx AED will operate during a real-life cardiac arrest event.​
