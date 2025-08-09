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Professional Solutions

If you suspect someone is suffering from a Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA):

Shocking SCA statistics

500 million people are affected by cardiovascular diseases globally​

More than 500 million people around the world continue to be affected by cardiovascular diseases (CVD), which accounts for 20.5 million deaths in 2021.1

90% fatality rate

Sudden cardiac arrest is a global public health problem with a mortality rate of more than 90%.2

3-5 minutes for the best chance of survival

A shock delivered by an AED within 3-5 minutes can save a life. After 5 minutes, survival rates decrease by 10% with each minute of delay.3

What is a sudden cardiac arrest?

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time—to children, teens, or adults, regardless of age, physical fitness, or health history.

Decades of innovation

At Heartstream, our heritage in cardiac and emergency care innovation spans more than a century, beginning with the founding of the Sanborn Company in 1917. Since then, our monitor and defibrillator solutions have helped first responders, physicians, nurses, and lay users around the world save lives.

1988
HP CodeMaster 100 defibrillator launched
1993
CodeMaster XL+ launched
1996
Heartstream launches the Forerunner AED
2001
Philips launches HeartStart XL monitor/defibrillator
2001
RDT launches Tempus 2000 Telemedicine Monitor
2002
Philips launches the Heartstart HS1 AED
2004
Philips launches Heartstart MRx
2005
Philips launches Heartstart FRx
2008
RDT launches Tempus IC Telemedicine Monitor
2011
Philips launches Heartstart FR3 AED
2011
Tempus IC Professional Patient Monitor
2011
Philips launches Heartstart XL+
2014
Philips launches Efficia DFM100 Defibrillator/Monitor
2016
RDT launches Tempus IC2 Telemedicine Monitor
2017
RDT launches Tempus ALS Professional monitor/defibrillator
Intellispace Corsium
2018
RDT launches IntelliSpace Corsium
2018
Philips launches HeartStart Intrepid Monitor/Defibrillator
HeartStart HS1
2023
Philips HeartStart HS1 receives PMA approval
HeartStart FRx
2023
Philips HeartStart FRx receives PMA approval

Why are HeartStart AEDs a great choice?

Philips HeartStart AEDs are widely regarded as a great choice for both public and private use because they combine reliability, advanced technology, and exceptional ease of use. Designed to be intuitive for both trained professionals and laypersons, they feature clear voice prompts and visual instructions that guide users step by step during an emergency, reducing hesitation and errors.

Save stories

Having a home AED helped save the person closest to his heart

Having a home AED helped save the person closest to his heart

Watch the video Read the story
Boot campers work as a team to save one of their own

Boot campers work as a team to save one of their own

Read the story
Fitness fanatic saves a life at sports club during intense, unexpected ultimate workout

Fitness fanatic saves a life at sports club during intense, unexpected ultimate workout

Read the story
How one man’s sudden cardiac arrest was intercepted under the Friday night lights

How one man’s sudden cardiac arrest was intercepted under the Friday night lights

Watch the video Read the story
Teamwork and quick thinking

Teamwork and quick thinking

Read the story
AED gives Australian woman a new lease on life

AED gives Australian woman a new lease on life

Read the story

AEDs help save lives

Take action today! Connect with us or purchase your AED to be prepared when every second counts.

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  1. World Heart Federation. (2023). World Heart Report 2023 Confronting The World’s Number One Killer. Retrieved 17 September 2024 from World-Heart-Report-2023.pdf.
  2. Reinier K, et al. (2023). Warning symptoms associated with imminent sudden cardiac arrest: a population-based case-control study with external validation. The Lancet, 5(11). DOI: 10.1016/S2589-7500(23)00147-4
  3. UC Davis Health. (2023). Sudden cardiac arrest and heart attack: How to perform CPR and use an AED. Retrieved 17 September 2024 from Sudden cardiac arrest and heart attack: How to perform CPR and use an AED.