Skip to content
Professional solutions
Professional solutions
Professional solutions

HeartStart Event Review Pro

Emergency Care Data

HeartStart Event Review Pro

HeartStart Event Review Pro is a software solution designed to help you analyze and fine tune your facility’s response to cardiac events. It offers built-in compatibility with your Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator devices and includes a range of tools that allow you to be truly confident in your post-event data analysis. The software, which works with standard PC hardware and is compatible with Microsoft Windows 11, analyzes post-event data from Philips AEDs and ALS monitor/defibrillators to provide a strong foundation for robust post-event analysis. It offers flexible workflows, lets you view and evaluate trends and allows you to create a wide range of reports. It also helps you effectively evaluate the quality of CPR with Q-CPRᵀᴹ report cards.

Get in Touch
Software to suit your needs
Software to suit your needs
Easily capture key insights
Easily capture key insights
A basis for confident analysis
A basis for confident analysis
Key data, clearly presented
Key data, clearly presented

Software to suit your needs

Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro software is available in both EMS and hospital editions, with corresponding viewing and editing features for cases acquired from defibrillators in specific situations.

Easily capture key insights

Event Review Pro can display data from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillators and provides tools for case analysis. In addition, it can be installed and used on a standard PC and is compatible with Microsoft Windows 11 without requiring any additional hardware.

A basis for confident analysis

The quality and capabilities of the software allow you to be truly confident in your post event data analysis. Event Review Pro provides a solid foundation to enhance your quality assurance and quality improvement (QA/QI) initiatives by giving your teams robust post-event review capabilities.

Key data, clearly presented

Event Review Pro includes a range of tools for collecting and displaying information, allowing you to review cases, identify trends, and evaluate the emergency response. It downloads information relating to a specific use event from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator systems.

Documentation

You might also be interested in

HeartStart FRx AED
HeartStart FRx AED
Rugged, lightweight and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator features intuitive, step-by-step voice instructions, including CPR guidance, and an audible metronome to help guide basic life support (BLS) responders while…
See details

Save stories

Having a home AED helped save the person closest to his heart

Having a home AED helped save the person closest to his heart

Watch the video Read the story
Boot campers work as a team to save one of their own

Boot campers work as a team to save one of their own

Read the story
Fitness fanatic saves a life at sports club during intense, unexpected ultimate workout

Fitness fanatic saves a life at sports club during intense, unexpected ultimate workout

Read the story
How one man’s sudden cardiac arrest was intercepted under the Friday night lights

How one man’s sudden cardiac arrest was intercepted under the Friday night lights

Watch the video Read the story
Teamwork and quick thinking

Teamwork and quick thinking

Read the story
AED gives Australian woman a new lease on life

AED gives Australian woman a new lease on life

Read the story

How can we help you?

Contact a Heartstream sales representative

Get in touch
Find product documentation and resources