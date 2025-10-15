HeartStart Event Review Pro
HeartStart Event Review Pro
HeartStart Event Review Pro is a software solution designed to help you analyze and fine tune your facility’s response to cardiac events. It offers built-in compatibility with your Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator devices and includes a range of tools that allow you to be truly confident in your post-event data analysis. The software, which works with standard PC hardware and is compatible with Microsoft Windows 11, analyzes post-event data from Philips AEDs and ALS monitor/defibrillators to provide a strong foundation for robust post-event analysis. It offers flexible workflows, lets you view and evaluate trends and allows you to create a wide range of reports. It also helps you effectively evaluate the quality of CPR with Q-CPRᵀᴹ report cards.
Software to suit your needs
Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro software is available in both EMS and hospital editions, with corresponding viewing and editing features for cases acquired from defibrillators in specific situations.
Easily capture key insights
Event Review Pro can display data from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillators and provides tools for case analysis. In addition, it can be installed and used on a standard PC and is compatible with Microsoft Windows 11 without requiring any additional hardware.
A basis for confident analysis
The quality and capabilities of the software allow you to be truly confident in your post event data analysis. Event Review Pro provides a solid foundation to enhance your quality assurance and quality improvement (QA/QI) initiatives by giving your teams robust post-event review capabilities.
Key data, clearly presented
Event Review Pro includes a range of tools for collecting and displaying information, allowing you to review cases, identify trends, and evaluate the emergency response. It downloads information relating to a specific use event from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator systems.
Documentation
You might also be interested in
Save stories
Fitness fanatic saves a life at sports club during intense, unexpected ultimate workout
How one man’s sudden cardiac arrest was intercepted under the Friday night lights
How can we help you?
Contact a Heartstream sales representativeGet in touch