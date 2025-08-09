500 million people are affected by cardiovascular diseases globally
More than 500 million people around the world continue to be affected by cardiovascular diseases (CVD), which accounts for 20.5 million deaths in 2021.1
500 million people are affected by cardiovascular diseases globally
More than 500 million people around the world continue to be affected by cardiovascular diseases (CVD), which accounts for 20.5 million deaths in 2021.1
90% fatality rate
Sudden cardiac arrest is a global public health problem with a mortality rate of more than 90%.2
3-5 minutes for the best chance of survival
A shock delivered by an AED within 3-5 minutes can save a life. After 5 minutes, survival rates decrease by 10% with each minute of delay.3
Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time—to children, teens, or adults, regardless of age, physical fitness, or health history.
At Heartstream, our heritage in cardiac and emergency care innovation spans more than a century, beginning with the founding of the Sanborn Company in 1917. Since then, our monitor and defibrillator solutions have helped first responders, physicians, nurses, and lay users around the world save lives.
Philips HeartStart AEDs are widely regarded as a great choice for both public and private use because they combine reliability, advanced technology, and exceptional ease of use. Designed to be intuitive for both trained professionals and laypersons, they feature clear voice prompts and visual instructions that guide users step by step during an emergency, reducing hesitation and errors.
Take action today! Connect with us or purchase your AED to be prepared when every second counts.