Confidence through practice
Effective AED training can help save lives—and the right tools make all the difference. Whether you're practicing for the first time or refreshing your skills, we offer flexible options to support your training needs.
Dedicated trainers
HeartStart FRx trainer offers preconfigured sudden cardiac arrest scenarios, simulating how the FRx AED will operate during a real-life cardiac arrest event.
Turn your AED into a trainer
Install Adult or Infant/Child training pads to suspend the defibrillator’s ability to deliver a shock and activate its training mode, enabling the user to run eight emergency scenarios.
Trainer accessories
Training pads resemble defibrillation pads for a realistic training experience, yet are sufficiently different to avoid inadvertent use in an emergency.