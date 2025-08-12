The power of data in emergency care

In emergency care, every second counts and every piece of data must deliver real-time value.

At Heartstream, we go beyond devices by creating connected, data-driven solutions across the patient’s journey.

From readiness to response to review, we empower care teams with the right insights at the right time. Our informatics solutions enable seamless collaboration, even in the most challenging environments. We value the power of patient data and continuously strive to set the standard in emergency care informatics by supporting better decisions and improved outcomes.