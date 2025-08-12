The power of data in emergency care
In emergency care, every second counts and every piece of data must deliver real-time value.
At Heartstream, we go beyond devices by creating connected, data-driven solutions across the patient’s journey.
From readiness to response to review, we empower care teams with the right insights at the right time. Our informatics solutions enable seamless collaboration, even in the most challenging environments. We value the power of patient data and continuously strive to set the standard in emergency care informatics by supporting better decisions and improved outcomes.
Improved Communication
Enable seamless collaboration between teams with live data sharing, powered by our Enhanced Data Service (EDS), even in low-bandwidth environments.
ePCR Integration
Streamline care documentation with real-time integration into electronic Patient Care Records (ePCR), ensuring accuracy and efficiency in data capture.
QA/QI
Drive continuous improvement with post-event analysis tools that turn every emergency into an opportunity for learning and better outcomes.
IntelliSpace Corsium Data Management for Tempus ALS/Tempus Pro
- Data collection and sharing
- Flexible data reviewing
- Real-time collaboration
- Two-way communication
- Reliable data transmission
Emergency Care Informatics Suite Data Management for HeartStart Intrepid
- Manage users and devices
- Quickly share information
- Facilitate post-event review
- Pre-configured reports
HeartStart Event Review Pro for HeartStart Intrepid/Efficia DFM100
- Flexible workflows and report options
- Actionable, comprehensive event data
- Debrief on “teachable moments”
Emergency Care Informatics Suite Device Readiness for HeartStart Intrepid
- An integrated solution
- Connectivity simplifies device checks
- Find and address devices that need maintenance
Partner with us to help shape the future of emergency care
Cardiac events produce a wealth of critical data, and documenting resuscitation efforts thoroughly is more than good practice; it’s a powerful tool for quality improvement.
When captured accurately and presented intelligently, this data helps healthcare providers analyze and refine response strategies, ultimately elevating patient care across the continuum.
At Heartstream, we are committed to continuous innovation. That is why we seek high-quality, real-world data to support research, develop smarter algorithms, and inform regulatory reporting. Our AEDs record and store event data internally, creating valuable opportunities for insights into device performance and emergency response effectiveness.
We make data sharing simple and secure:
- A clear, customised agreement outlining the process
- Fair-market compensation for participation
- Full compliance with privacy and data protection regulations
We’re eager to explore collaborative opportunities – from research and analysis to peer-reviewed publication. Participation is entirely voluntary and independent of any commercial relationship, past or future.