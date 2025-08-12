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Professional Solutions
Professional Solutions
Professional Solutions

Confidence through practice

Effective AED training can help save lives—and the right tools make all the difference. Whether you're practicing for the first time or refreshing your skills, we offer flexible options to support your training needs.

Hands-On
Hands-On
Our solutions simulate real-life scenarios to build muscle memory, reduce hesitation and boost confidence in emergency situations.
Flexible
Flexible
From beginners to professionals, our training options are designed to meet all experience levels and environments—homes, schools, workplaces, or medical settings.
Preparedness
Preparedness
Proper AED training can mean the difference between life and death.

Dedicated trainers

HeartStart FRx trainer offers preconfigured sudden cardiac arrest scenarios, simulating how the FRx AED will operate during a real-life cardiac arrest event.

Turn your AED into a trainer

Install Adult or Infant/Child training pads to suspend the defibrillator’s ability to deliver a shock and activate its training mode, enabling the user to run eight emergency scenarios.

Trainer accessories

Training pads resemble defibrillation pads for a realistic training experience, yet are sufficiently different to avoid inadvertent use in an emergency.