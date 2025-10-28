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Emergency Care Informatics Suite Data Management

Emergency Care Informatics Suite Data Management

Data management solution

Emergency Care Informatics Suite is the data management solution used with the HeartStart Intrepid Monitor/DefibrillatorEmergency Care Informatics Suite is part of an end-to-end solution that supports clinical workflow, data communications, and post-event review of an emergency case.

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Securely integrate device data with record management systems
Securely integrate device data with record management systems
Gain peace of mind that devices are always ready for action
Gain peace of mind that devices are always ready for action
Streamline clinical workflow
Streamline clinical workflow
Build a culture of Continuous improvement
Build a culture of Continuous improvement

Facilitate post-event review

Post-event review of cases to enable quality assurance initiatives through a browser-based dashboard. The Patient Dashboard provides a filter for recent cases.

One button to push

Securely send data from the HeartStart Intrepid Monitor/Defibrillator to Emergency Care Informatics Suite with the push of a button and easily integrate with an ePCR or EMR through an API.

Manage users and devices with browser-based admin tools

Manage users and devices with browser-based admin tools Text: With Emergency Care Informatics Suite, manage users and devices with browser-based administrator tools. There is no software to install, and no hardware to purchase or maintain. Emergency Care Informatics Suite also has an added security feature for the HeartStart Intrepid Monitor/Defibrillator device password reset.

Pre-configured reports

Popular reports are pre-configured including 12-lead, pre- and post-shock ECG, vital trends, and more.

Documentation

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Customer stories

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Every second counts

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